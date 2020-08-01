Tahira Kashyap Khurrana remembers 19 years of friendships

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has always enjoyed writing. Inspiration for many, Tahira even met the love of her life, husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana back in the days. During college, the talent powerhouse had founded a theatre group titled Manch Tantra in Chandigarh. The group included Tahira herself, Ayushmann Khurrana, music composer Rochak Kohli along with their other friends including Sukriti Vadhera Kohli, Hardeep Sethi, Charan Deep Kalra, Vikas Shorey, Pradeep, Ravi Yuvraj Panthi, Puneet Khanna, Aviral, Guneet, Vitty, Hargun, Gurpreet, Gautam, Raveena, Sameer Kaushal and Ravish.

Manch Tantra's first official play was titled Socha Na Tha was conceptualised by her and written along with others in the group. Interestingly, she acted in it also though according to her she enjoys the craft of writing and realised her love for the same back then. And now she's gearing up for the launch of her fourth book, it surely speaks of her impeccable journey. What's interesting is that even after 19 years of their friendship, they continue to share the same bond and some of them even landing up being in the same industry including Rochak Kohli, Sukriti Vadhera Kohli, Charan Deep Kalra, Vikas Shorey, Puneet Khanna, Gurpreet saini and Gautam Sharma along with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana.

Tahira even reveals how one night before when the nationwide lockdown was imposed, they all met at her Mumbai residence and spent their time singing and enjoying some cricket till the wee hours. Also recalling memories of camping with them last year, she shares how they've all been friends since school days and continue to share the same bond even today after all these years.

Talking about the same, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana says, "Socha Na Tha, our first play was conceptualised by me and we all sat to write it. It was directed by Ravi Yuvraj Panthi. Rochak gave the music and played a part in it too. Ayushmann did the choreography. There was a time, we had a small fight, so he used to use choreography as a means to get close to me and make it up to me. Our favourite hangout joint was CITCO's stop and stare at sector 10 Chandigarh. All of us used to meet there after attending our respective colleges and used to jam in there and do rehearsals along with theatre exercises. It was a free of cost place so all of us could afford that and it wasn't ever crowded back then so we could rehearse in peace."

Sweet much!

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has recently finished writing her fourth book titled 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'. The book is a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman.

Regards,

Bhavika Karia

Raindrop Media







