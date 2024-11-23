Tamannaah relishes Lucknow’s famous ‘Malai Makhan’ during film promotions

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently indulged in the winter delicacy malai makhan while visiting Lucknow, the City of Nawabs. Sharing her love for the silky-smooth dessert on Instagram, she posted a picture of herself beaming over a plate of the iconic sweet.

"Couldn't have left Lucknow without malai makhan," Tamannaah captioned her story, expressing her delight. The treat, prepared from milk cream, is a seasonal favorite in Uttar Pradesh cities like Kanpur, Varanasi, and Lucknow, and is famously known as Daulat ki Chaat in Delhi.

Tamannaah also turned heads during the promotions of her upcoming film, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Dressed in a stunning gold and white outfit, she shared pictures on social media with the caption, “Dekho heere nahi hai mere paas, I am a golden girl.” The post earned admiration from her friend and actress Kajal Aggarwal, who commented, “Arre heere toh aap ho.”

The actress is gearing up for the release of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey, which premieres on Netflix on November 29. The thriller features a gripping tale of a heist, an unyielding police officer, and a 15-year-long pursuit of justice. Co-starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Divya Dutta, and Zoya Afroz, the film marks Tamannaah’s first collaboration with Jimmy Shergill.

Apart from this, Tamannaah is also set to appear in Odela 2, helmed by Ashok Teja, alongside Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha. With multiple releases lined up, Tamannaah continues to charm fans with her stellar performances and vibrant social media updates.