Teacher’s Day 2020: Aamir Khan Introduces All His ‘Teachers’ To His Fans On This Special Day

Teachers… These great persons hold the place of God in our lives as they shape our lives by making us learn the values. Most of the film stars took to social media and dropped their gratitude posts by reminiscing their guru's. Even Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has introduced all his 'Teachers' on this special day to all his fans… This 'PK' actor took to his Twitter and dropped a throwback picture which has all his teachers in it.

In this post, Aamir Khan is happily posing with all his teachers and also wrote their names in the post. All the teachers were also smiling in this group pic and the teacher in the centre also placed her hand on this ace actor's shoulder. He showed off his gratitude by bending on his knees and made his fans know the place of teachers in his heart. He also wrote "Thank You" and remembered all of them on this special day.



Off late, AamirKhan also jotted down a note in the memory of his late Marathi teacher SuhasLimaye. He wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr.SuhasLimaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been the most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you, You will be sorely missed, Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Coming to his work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie which is a remake of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. This flick will be directed by AdvaitChandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie has Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles along with Aamir Khan.