Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, Nears Munjya’s Record

Ayushmann Rashmika movie hits 100 crore

On Tuesday, Thamma box office collection an estimated ₹5.50 crore net in India, taking its domestic total to ₹101.3 crore, as per the source. With this, it has crossed Bhediya (2022) starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, which grossed ₹68.99 crore in India and ₹94.91 crore worldwide.

In Munjya box office comparison, Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh’s Munjya collected ₹101.10 crore at the Thamma day 8 earnings and ₹125 crore worldwide during its theatrical run — a figure Thamma will now overtake.

Box Office Collections: Thamma Has Had Consistent Run

On Monday, the film dredged in ₹ 4.3 crore. It grew by 28% on Tuesday and collected ₹ 5.50 crore. Bollywood movie collections 2025 over the weekend as well — ₹13.1 crore on Saturday and ₹12.6 crore on Sunday. In one week, the film has managed to collect ₹95.60 crore net in India and ₹132 crore worldwide.

Opening to an above-average ₹24 crore on October 21, Thamma received mixed reviews from critics. Still, cult have been tuning in at a stable rate for the movie because of its mass connect and word- of- mouth.

Harshvardhan Rane Makes an Emotional Appeal to the followership

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa can be seen in a videotape uploaded by Instagram regard@instantbollywood, as they meet a group of agitated suckers after the webbing of the film. Harshvardhan addresses the crowd and says, “This Diwali you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film released along with mine. Please watch both and enjoy them.

His comment is met with a sonorous applause and cheer from the followership. Folding his hands in the thank you gesture, he continues, “ I hope you like it. ”