The 90's Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala passes away

Actor-model Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her iconic role in the early 2000s music video Kaanta Laga, passed away at the age of 42 on Friday in Mumbai. Known affectionately by fans as the “Kaanta Laga Girl,” Shefali's sudden demise has left the entertainment world in shock.

She was reportedly found unresponsive at her Andheri residence. According to Mumbai Police, they received a call around 1 am. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and a few others, where she was declared dead. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, and her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem.

Shefali gained nationwide fame with Kaanta Laga, a remix track that turned her into a household name. She later appeared in the Salman Khan starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and made waves with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, where her past relationship with the late actor Sidharth Shukla drew public interest.

In her personal life, Shefali was previously married to Harmeet Singh of the musical duo Meet Brothers, but the couple separated in 2009. In 2015, she tied the knot with Parag Tyagi.

As news of her death spread, tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry. Singer Mika Singh posted, “Still can’t believe it… You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.” Other celebrities including Kamya Panjabi, Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, and Tehseen Poonawalla expressed their grief online.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi called the news "unbelievable" and sent condolences to the family. Tehseen Poonawalla, recalling their time on Bigg Boss, reflected: “Incredible how Sidharth Shukla and now she, from my season, are no more.”

Fans and the film fraternity continue to mourn the sudden loss of a performer who left an indelible mark on pop culture.

