The First Look Poster And Teaser Of Angad Bedi’s ‘MumBhai’ Are Out

Angad Bedi who bagged compliments for his classy role in Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena' movie, is all set to come up with his next project 'MumBhai'. Being a web series, it is produced by ALT Balaji and holds the audience to edge of the seats being a crime thriller. Off late, Angad Bedi dropped the intriguing teaser and first look poster of 'MumBhai' web series and raised the expectations… Angad will essay the role of encounter specialist 'Bhaskar Shetty' in this small screen drama.





The first look poster shows off Angad sitting on a modish sofa and holding the gun. Even other characters of this web series are also shown in the poster… It is already known that, MumBhai is based on underworld life of India's financial capital Mumbai. Angad also wrote, "First poster out... MUM-BHAI #BHASKARSHETTY coming soon.. @altbalaji @zee5premium @ektarkapoor @lakhiaapoorva @akshayindahouse @sikandarkher @iamsandeepadhar @vishwaskinii @hindujasunny @sameerdharmadhikari @mad.raid @baljitsinghchaddha @samkhan @kunalmshahcasting".

Here is the intriguing teaser of MumBhai web series… Have a look!





The teaser starts off with showing 1980s Bombay… Extortions, gang wars, crime and drugs were ruling Mumbai and it was all under the control of underworld. But then enters the encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty and shows off his power and tries to bring back the charm of the city erasing the crime.

Angad also wrote, "MUM-BHAI teaser is out now!!! Trailer releasing tomorrow. @ektarkapoor ❤️❤️

Yeh power ka game tha jo sabke saath khel kar raha tha. Aakhir kaun Mumbai par raaj karega!

90s ka Mumbai, woh sapno ka sheher jahan ek waqt ke baad Mafia nahi Bhaskar Shetty ki chalne lagi thi 💥

#Mum Bhai, streaming 6th Nov on @altbalaji & @zee5shows!".

Angad made the teaser a worth watch with his ace performance and made all the audience await for the release of this small screen cop and underworld thriller.