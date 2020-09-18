The First Wax Statue Of Sushant Singh Rajput Gets Unveiled At Asansol In West Bengal

It is already known that, Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh's fans have signed a petition demanding for the wax statue of Sushant should be placed at Madame Tussauds London to keep his memories alive. More than 50,000 people have signed this petition and requested the Madame Tussauds organizers to consider their plea. But all of a sudden the first wax statue of this 'Kai Po Che' actor has been unveiled at Asansol in West Bengal.

Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani dropped the statue of Sushant and made all his fans go awe…





In this post, the first-ever wax statue of Sushant Singh is seen… This statue is created by the sculptor named Susanta Roy who showed off his love towards his favourite actor.

Well, speaking about Sushant Singh's suicide case, now all the concentration of NCB officials is to pull out the information about drug peddlers who are supplying drugs in India. As we all know, Rhea and her brother Showik are arrested by NCB as they accepted consuming drugs along with Sushant. Thus, now through Rhea and Showik, NCB wants to reach the drug dealers and peddlers who are supplying these ill-legal items in the film industry.

Even CBI officials are also interrogating Sushant's friends and others to know what happened exactly on the day of Sushant's suicide. Sushant killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself. His family members say it is a murder, but a few say, he was suffering from 'Depression' and thus took this deadly step.

We all need to have patience as CBI and NCB officials are working hard to dig out the truth. Even Kangana Ranaut is also facing a tough time for supporting this young actor. This firebrand is facing the ire of Maharashtra Government after calling out Mumbai as India's 'POK'. She also commented on a few Bollywood biggies and doled out that, 90% of Bollywood stars consume drugs in their parties.