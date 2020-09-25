The Last Show: Anupam Kher Is All Excited To Face The Camera After 7 Months Of Lockdown

Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher is all set to face the camera and begin his shooting for his upcoming movie 'The Last Show'. As the movie's shooting is going to commence today Anupam Kher will face the camera after 7 months. Thus, he is so excited and happy at the same time nervous too. This flick's director Vivek Agnihotri has shot the rehearsal video of Anupam Kher and also recorded all his excitement!!!

Anupam Kher dropped this video on his Instagram page… Have a look!





Going with a funny conversation, Vivek made Anupam dole out his feelings saying, "Actor's nervousness is director's asset". At the same time, Anupam doled out that, he is excited and nervous too as he is going to face the camera after 7 months. He is seen riding a scooter and dressed in all casual attire. He also said that, he is feeling like a butterfly and also complimented this new subject saying it is a new genre and new beginning as an actor.

Anupam also jotted down a few words beside this video, "One day before we start the shoot of our film #TheLastShow my director @vivekagnihotri at the rehearsal, asks me what am I feeling! Here is my answer! We start tomorrow early morning! Your best wishes will help. By the way this is my 517th film!! 😬🙏😍 #MagicOfCinema #ActorLife".

Anupam Kher flew to Bhopal for the shooting of his latest movie 'The Last Show' and with this movie, he is once again going to share the screen space with Satish Kaushik. Anupam also dropped the pics of his cast and crew after reaching Bhopal and even took the blessings of his bestie Anil Kapoor before flying to Bhopal. Being an active netizen, Anupam keeps on sharing his updates and pics on his Instagram account for his fans.

'The Last Show' movie will be jointly bankrolled by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher and Rumi Jafry.

