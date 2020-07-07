The Story Behind The Throwback Picture Of Anupam Kher

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher always stays active on social media. He treats his fans by dropping selfie videos through which he shares his opinions on the current topics.

Off late, Anupam has shared a throwback image and also penned the story behind that pic…

This pic was clicked in 1980s which is also enhanced with the autograph of Anupam Kher… Doling out the story behind this pic, Anupam added a note to the post and made us know how he became the buddy of ace photographer GautamRajadhyaksha…

"Story of this picture: This is in the early 80's when I must have acted in not more than 7 to 8 films. I had just started my career as an actor. I had a fantasy of sending my autographed pics to my possible fans like big stars did. And I wanted the photograph to be clicked only by the ace photographer of those days #GautamRajadhyaksha. He was a star himself and very expensive. All top actors were his clients. I somehow reached out to him and explained to him what I wanted. He asked me do I even get fan mail? I said not really but it may start soon. He was amused at my optimism. He obliged and did not charge me a single penny. But he added, "Don't ever change as a person with success." Later we became friends. I was happy to feature in his coffee table book on actors. He is in a better world now. But for the coming so many years this was the only autographed pic I will send to my fans. Sometimes I do miss the 80's for so many reasons. 😍☹️#Nostalgia #Stories #Innocence".

Well, Anupam looked handsome in the throwback pic posing with a winsome smile… In 1980s, he was a busy actor in Bollywood going with 7-8 films every year.