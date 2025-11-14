This is how Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacted when asked about working with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was recently seen in "Bigg Boss 19" as a guest, and her rapport with host Salman Khan was adored by all.

During her latest vlog on YouTube, Sunita was asked about her prospects of working with Salman.

She was asked, "Apki aur Salman Khan ki chemistry fire thi Bigg Boss main, saath main kuch kijiega? (The chemistry between you and Salman Khan was on fire in Bigg Boss. Do you plan to do something together in the future?)"

Reacting to this, Sunita admitted that there is nothing in the works at the moment; however, she would love to work with Salman as he is an extremely nice person.

She was heard saying, "We don't know anything yet. If we do something together, I will most definitely tell you guys the good news first. I would really like to work with Salman because he is a really nice person. He met me with utmost warmth, and I felt really good. Thank you Salman."

Refreshing your memory, when Sunita made her appearance in "Bigg Boss 19", she asked Salman if there was a way to improve his partner, referring to Govinda.

Sunita asked Salman, "You know more than me. I came to ask you how to improve your partner."

Response to this, Salman said, "Only one person can correct him."

Sunita shared a hilarious reply saying, "It's been 40 years since I've been able to correct him. That's why I've come to ask you for some tips."

Salman added, "We'll talk when we work together. But I hope he doesn't correct me..."

Govinda and Salman were seen sharing screen space in the 2007 release "Partner".

During the vlog, Sunita also shared Govinda's health update, who was recently hospitalized after he lost consciousness at his Mumbai home.

Sunita confirmed that the actor is absolutely 'fit'.

"Govinda is completely fit. He was working out really hard to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted," she revealed.