Throwback Memories: Janhvi Kapoor's Amazing Dance Video Is Stealing Hearts

Amidst the Coronavirus, all of us are locked at homes. As this novel virus has contagious symptoms, the Government has taken this decision in order to break the chain of the virus spread.

This is making all the celebrities to have a relaxed time… A few of them are sharing amazing throwback videos and making their fans to go gaga over them!

Janhvi Kapoor also falls in the same category and has shared a stunning classical dance video of her.

Janhvi has shared the video of her dance class where she is seen performing along with her teacher. These both danced superbly and stole our hearts. Janhvi also stated that she is missing her dance classroom.



On the work front, Janhvi actually was too busy at the starting of the year 2020 with continuous shooting schedules. But as Corona has given the break, now we need to see how all the actors will adjust their dates.