Tiger Shroff Shares His Pic From The Sets Of 'Baaghi 3'

The shooting of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Baaghi 3' is going on a brisk pace. Being the third one from the 'Baaghi' franchise, this movie has many expectations for it.

Off late, Tiger Shroff shared his pic from the sets of this movie… Have a look!

Tiger looks super cool in this pic… He is seen posing to cams in a serious tone.



It is named like a sequel but in reality, it is the remake of Tamil movie 'Vettai'. Madhavan and Arya had played the roles of brothers in this movie where one is jobless and rogue whereas another one will be sensitive to violence. This movie is also remade in Tollywood with Chaitanya Akkineni and comedian-turned hero Sunil. Now, finally, this story reached Bollywood with Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff playing the lead characters.

We need to wait and watch whether the director Ahmed Khan will change the story a little bit or continue with the original one or not. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an air hostess in this movie which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.