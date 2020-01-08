Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Tiger Shroff Shares His Pic From The Sets Of 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff Shares His Pic From The Sets Of
Highlights

The shooting of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Baaghi 3’ is going on a brisk pace.

The shooting of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Baaghi 3' is going on a brisk pace. Being the third one from the 'Baaghi' franchise, this movie has many expectations for it.

Off late, Tiger Shroff shared his pic from the sets of this movie… Have a look!

Tiger looks super cool in this pic… He is seen posing to cams in a serious tone.

It is named like a sequel but in reality, it is the remake of Tamil movie 'Vettai'. Madhavan and Arya had played the roles of brothers in this movie where one is jobless and rogue whereas another one will be sensitive to violence. This movie is also remade in Tollywood with Chaitanya Akkineni and comedian-turned hero Sunil. Now, finally, this story reached Bollywood with Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff playing the lead characters.

We need to wait and watch whether the director Ahmed Khan will change the story a little bit or continue with the original one or not. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an air hostess in this movie which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top