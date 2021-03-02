Tiger Shroff Treats His Fans With The Release Date Of ‘Heropanti 2’ Movie On His 31St Birthday

Bollywood's best action hero and ace dancer Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 31st birthday today… On this special occasion, Tiger treated his fans by releasing the new poster and unveiling the release date of the movie… He took to his Instagram page and dropped the new poster of this action entertainer… Tara Sutaria will be the lead actress of this movie.

In this poster, Tiger Shroff is seen in full action mode… He jumped on the car holding 2 guns… He sported in a black suit and looked suave in this poster. He also wrote, "My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas 🥳❤️".

Well, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have made their debut with 'Heropanti' movie and now reunited with the sequel of this action drama. The second installment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under theNadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Well, on Tiger Shroff's birthday his sister Krishna Shroff and father Jackie Shroff also spoke to the media and doled out many things…

Krishna Shroff doled out about this year's birthday plan, "We LOVE to eat! So it's going to be no different this year". She even wished her brother saying, "Happy birthday, Tigs! Every year is your year and this one is going to be no different. You deserve all the amazing things coming your way."

She also spoke about past birthday celebrations and said they used to have a combined birthday party… "Those were a ton of fun because my parents would go all out and set up a theme park vibe in our garden downstairs."

Well, Jackie also spoke to the media on the occasion of his son's birthday… "I am blessed to have a son like Tiger, who is an inspiration to many. He inspires young kids to stay fit, be disciplined and give respect to all. I am very much proud of him."

He added, "He is more like a friend. We both trust and respect each other and give each other the needed space. One of Tiger's good qualities is his laser focus and I admire him for that".

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff… Have a blast!!!