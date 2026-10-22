Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shares a video of his son's arms with burn marks

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was seen wearing bandages on his arms and shoulders after the firing incident on October 18, leaving netizens concerned.

After three assailants fired at Tiger in the Juhu area in Mumbai, it was reported that the 'Baaghi' actor did not sustain any injuries, while his driver was left hurt.

On Thursday, Tiger's team uploaded a video of a close-up of the actor's arm on social media. The clip showed the inside of the Tiger's arm speckled with brown dots all across, resembling burn marks. The dark speck, also known as powder tattooing, seems to be from flying debris during the firing.

Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, also reshared the post on her handle.

It might be noted that the area of the arm shown in the post is consistent with where Tiger was wearing bandages during his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As the photo reached social media, netizens had expressed concern that why was Tiger covered with bandages when the police had not reported any injuries. Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff, and sister, Krishna, commented under the video with folded hands, whereas his mother, Ayesha, wrote, “God is great."

On Tuesday, Tiger's team issued their first statement, warning legal action against those spreading fake news and AI-generated content related to the actor.

The team clarified that Tiger has not made any public comments or released any video regarding the unfortunate incident, and anyone found spreading misleading content related to the actor would face legal action.

"There are several social media pages and digital platforms circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public," their statement read.

They also advised media and digital platforms to exercise caution and verify information before sharing any content about Tiger.

"We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain, they added."



