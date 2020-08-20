Bollywood ace antagonist and the real hero Sonu Sood is doing his best in helping all the migrant workers and needy people in this Covid-19 lockdown period. From jobless graduates to the farmers, he lent his hand to lakhs of people and stood as an inspiration for many people.

Off late, Sonu Sood dropped a post on his Instagram page and made us know how many 'Help' messages he receives in a single day…

In this post, Sonu mentioned that,



1137 Emails

19000 FB messages

4812 Instagram messages

6741 Twitter messages…

Sonu also wrote, "Today's HELP messages.

On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is not humanly possible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best.

Apologies if I missed your message🙏".

Through this post, Sonu Sood said that he will try his best to reach out everyone…

From offering a job to a lady who lost her job in lockdown period to gifting a tractor to the farmer, Sonu Sood's helping tales make us fill the pages!!! With all his humble nature, this B-Town actor turned in to a real-time hero!!!