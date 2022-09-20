Umair Sandhu Drops His Review On Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G Trailer

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to entertain their fans and movie buffs with Doctor G movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer this morning and showcased a glimpse of the hilarious plot. Even Umair Sandhu also appreciated the trailer and called it 'Fantastic' dropping a tweet on social media…



#DoctorG Trailer is FANTASTIC! No doubt, @ayushmannk is the King of Versatility in Bollywood! Hats off to him for chosing Terrific Concepts ! And 2022 belongs to @Rakulpreet & @ShefaliShah_ Back to back films by them 🔥🔥 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 20, 2022

Even Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Gynaecology department ki har ek naari, padegi #DoctorG pe bhaari! #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022".

Going with the trailer, it begins with Ayushmann checking a female patient and then we get to know that he did his specialisation in Gynaecology but he faces trouble in checking patients as he feels uncomfortable. His struggle goes in vain when he asks another female student to exchange her ortho seat with a gynic one! But then he gets close to the lead actress Rakul Preet Singh who is also essaying the role of a trainee doctor. Shefali Shah is also seen as Rakul's senior and she tries to train Ayushmann. On the whole, the trailer is all hilarious!

Ayushmann Khurrana is essaying the role of a doctor in this movie and will be seen as Dr. Uday Gupta. Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress in this movie and she will essay the role of a medical student Dr. Fatima Duggal. Along with these lead actors, even Shefali Shah (she will be seen as a senior doctor - Dr Nandini) and Sheeba Chaddha are also roped in to play the prominent characters. Being a social drama, Rakul Preet Singh had to undergo a complete transformation to essay the role of a doctor.

Doctor G movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. As the shooting wrapped up a few days ago in Prayagraj, the film will hit the screens on 14th October, 2022! Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with the production banner Junglee Pictures. He already worked with them for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018) movies.