Uri director Aditya Dhar shares his reaction to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif naming their son, calling it a full-circle moment.

The fans who are fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been asking about what the actors name is for as well as his wife's new baby son. After sharing the first image of the baby via their respective social media accounts they finally revealed that they had named the baby Vihaan. Given the name's striking resemblance with that of Major Vihaan Shergill who character Vicky Kaushal played in Uri: The Surgical Strike, numerous fans ask the same question.

The speculation about whether Vicky as well as Katrina were affected by their blockbuster movie is a matter of speculation because the couple has not publicly stated that it was the source of their inspiration. However, recently Uri Director Aditya Dhar has embraced the coincidence on social media and shared a touching message for the parents of the future.

Dhar calls it a 'Full Circle Moment

In his tweet, Aditya Dhar reacts Vicky Kaushal son name on the birth of their baby, saying that it was an entire circle for him. "@vicky @katrina - Huge congrats! Mere Vikkuuu from to bringing the character of Major Vihaan Shergill's story to the screen, to the moment you hold the adorable Vihaan within your arms life truly has been full circle. I wish all my love and blessings to you all. You're going to be amazing parent (sic)," he wrote.

To reveal names of their child Vicky and Katrina shared their first image of their newborn son on social media. Alongside the picture, the couple also shared a post that reads "Our radiant light" Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers answered. It's a beautiful life. Our world is transformed in a flash. Gratitude beyond words (sic)."