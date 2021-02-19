Vaibhav's Ex-Wife Sunaina Says She Is Happy With Dia Mirza's Wedding And Says Daughter Samaira Has Got More Family

It is all known that Bollywood ace actress Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got hitched on 15th February, 2020. This wedding became the talk of the town as Dia Mirza made it a sartorial one with her plan. From the female priest to no plastic formula, she did everything to make the event a sustainable one. Off late, Vaibhav Rekhi's first wife Sunaina also spoke to the media and said, she is happy as her daughter has got an extended family. She also welcomed Dia Mirza wholeheartedly.

Sunaina doled out, "I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It's a really nice extension for her. We don't have any family in Bombay, so it's nice that she has more family. It's always nice to create more expansion in your lives. Also, I want to take this opportunity to say that it is so important for a child to see love in their lives."

Speaking about the wedding, "I want to take this opportunity to say that it is so important for a child to see love in their lives. If Samaira couldn't see that kind of love between her father and her mother, when she was younger, at least she sees that love now. She carries that beauty and that energy into her future, which is so lovely, to be able to see love in a marriage. I think that's very special, and I'm very happy for Samaira and I'm very happy for her dad, and for Dia."

Off late, Dia Mirza shared the wedding pics on her Instagram…

Along with this beautiful pic, Dia also penned a heartfelt note… "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe".





It is all a sustainable wedding… There was a female priest and Dia also said 'No' to 'bidaai' and 'Kanyadaan'. She also wrote, "The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural.

The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya's wedding a few years ago. Ananya's wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, "there is no lie in their fire." So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment.

Also, we said NO to 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidaai' change begins with choice doesn't it?"





In this pic, Dia and Vaibhav are seen taking the 'Saath Pehras'…