Valentine’s Day Special: 10 Best Love Songs To Watch Out On This Special Day

Today being the most awaited 'Valentine's Day', all the couples might be busy in sharing special moments… One can celebrate 'Love' in many ways… It can be either proposing your dear ones with a special gift or surprising them with a candle light dinner or turning their day into a special one with your lovely gesture. Well, along with all these special moments, romantic songs will mesmerize your heartthrobs and turn the aura into a cosy one.

So, we are here with top 10 'Love' songs on this Valentine's Day… Have a look and get grooved to them!!!

1. "Tu Hi Yaar Mera…" – 'Pati Patni Aur Who'





Singers: Rochak, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar

Lyrics: Kumaar

Music: Aditya Dev

Starring: Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan

2. "Jeene Laga Hoon…" – 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya'





Singers: Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal

Lyrics: Priya Panchal

Music: Sachin Jigar

Starring: Girish Kumar and Shruti Haasan

3. "Zehnaseeb…" – 'Hasee Toh Phasee'





Singers: Chinmayi Sripaada & Shekhar Ravjiani

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Music: Vishal & Shekhar

Starring: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra

4. "Dil Toh Paagl Hai…" – 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'





Singers: Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Music: Uttam Singh

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar

5. "Khuda Jaane…" – 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'





Singers: KK & Shilpa Rao

Lyrics: Anvita Dutt Guptan

Music: Vishal & Shekhar

Starring: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

6. "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai |…" – 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'





Singer: S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

Music: Raam Laxman

Starring: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit

7. "Chand Chhupa Badal Mein…" – 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'





Singers: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Music: Ismail Darbar

Lyrics: Mehboob

Starring: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

8. "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai Song…" – 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'





Singer: Roop Kumar Rathod

Music: Salim-Sulaiman

Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma

9. "Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si…" – 'Om Shanti Om'





Singer: K.K

Music: Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani

Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

10. "Tu Jaane Na…" – 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'





Singer: Atif Aslam

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Starring: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Happy Valentine's Day… Get grooved to these 'Love' songs on this special day…