Valentine's Day Special: 10 Best Love Songs To Watch Out On This Special Day
Today being the most awaited 'Valentine's Day', all the couples might be busy in sharing special moments… One can celebrate 'Love' in many ways… It can be either proposing your dear ones with a special gift or surprising them with a candle light dinner or turning their day into a special one with your lovely gesture. Well, along with all these special moments, romantic songs will mesmerize your heartthrobs and turn the aura into a cosy one.
So, we are here with top 10 'Love' songs on this Valentine's Day… Have a look and get grooved to them!!!
1. "Tu Hi Yaar Mera…" – 'Pati Patni Aur Who'
Singers: Rochak, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar
Lyrics: Kumaar
Music: Aditya Dev
Starring: Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan
2. "Jeene Laga Hoon…" – 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya'
Singers: Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal
Lyrics: Priya Panchal
Music: Sachin Jigar
Starring: Girish Kumar and Shruti Haasan
3. "Zehnaseeb…" – 'Hasee Toh Phasee'
Singers: Chinmayi Sripaada & Shekhar Ravjiani
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Music: Vishal & Shekhar
Starring: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra
4. "Dil Toh Paagl Hai…" – 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'
Singers: Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Music: Uttam Singh
Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar
5. "Khuda Jaane…" – 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'
Singers: KK & Shilpa Rao
Lyrics: Anvita Dutt Guptan
Music: Vishal & Shekhar
Starring: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
6. "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai |…" – 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'
Singer: S. P. Balasubrahmanyam
Music: Raam Laxman
Starring: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit
7. "Chand Chhupa Badal Mein…" – 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
Singers: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik
Music: Ismail Darbar
Lyrics: Mehboob
Starring: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai
8. "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai Song…" – 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'
Singer: Roop Kumar Rathod
Music: Salim-Sulaiman
Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni
Starring: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma
9. "Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si…" – 'Om Shanti Om'
Singer: K.K
Music: Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani
Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
Starring: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
10. "Tu Jaane Na…" – 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'
Singer: Atif Aslam
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Starring: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Happy Valentine's Day… Get grooved to these 'Love' songs on this special day…