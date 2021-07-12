Varun Dhawan: 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' was made with tears, love, lots of fun

As Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's directorial "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" released seven years ago on this day, actor Varun Dhawan said the movie was made with tears, love and lots of fun.

Varun, who played the role of Rakesh "Humpty" Kumar Sharma in the film, on Sunday took to his Instagram story to share some stills, which also featured actress Alia Bhatt, who essayed the role of Kavya Pratap Singh. In one image, Varun shared a picture from the film and wrote: "Seven years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

Exactly how the film was made with tears, love and lots of fun." "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" was the second time Alia and Varun shared screen space after their debut in the film "Student of the Year". A quasi-sequel titled "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" was released in 2017. Meanwhile, Varun has wrapped up shooting for his next film "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year. Varun will also be seen in the upcoming film "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo", which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. (IANS)