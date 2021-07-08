Varun Dhawan Wraps Up His Bhediya Shoot And Flaunts His Chiseled Six-Pack Body

It is all known that Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain all his fans with his upcoming movie Bhediya. Being a horror movie, Varun is all set to essay the role of a half-man and half-wolf. He completely transformed himself for this movie and worked hard in the gym to own that six-pack body. Off late, he dropped cool pics flaunting his chiseled body on his Instagram and also doled out that the shooting of this movie came to an end.

These pics made all the fans of Varun Dhawan go jaw dropped as he looked cool flaunting his six-pack body. In the first pic, his chiseled body is seen in the mirror. Coming to the last one, it is clicked from his back and showcased a glimpse of his workout space too. Along with sharing this pic, Varun also wrote, "last day Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it's time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning".

Speaking about the Bhediya movie, it is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. It will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022. This movie also has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati.



Being a horror movie, Varun Dhawan will be seen as a wolf. Even the teaser shows off Varun Dhawan turning into a wolf on the full moon night. All his fans are eagerly awaiting to witness this movie on the big screen