Varun Sharma delivers intense portrayal of ‘Khanna’ in Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Punjab’

Varun Sharma, known for his comedic flair, steps into a nuanced role as 'Khanna' in the upcoming Netflix film 'Wild Wild Punjab'. Portraying a heartbroken character immersed in alcohol-fueled despair, Varun discusses the challenges and depth of his portrayal, emphasizing the delicate balance required to authentically depict a drunk persona without veering into caricature.

"'Khanna' is a volatile character," Varun explains, "a blend of unpredictability and emotional turmoil. He's like water mixed with alcohol—flowing yet intoxicated, constantly on a verbal journey of his own." The actor acknowledges the complexity of maintaining authenticity in portraying a character perpetually inebriated, stressing his commitment to doing justice to the role's emotional depth and complexity.

Reflecting on the film's narrative, Varun shares, "When I first heard the storyline, it resonated deeply. It's a story of friendship and heartbreak, something everyone can relate to. 'Wild Wild Punjab' captures the essence of how friends navigate through life's twists and turns, especially in the aftermath of a breakup."

Directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, 'Wild Wild Punjab' promises a blend of adventure, camaraderie, and emotional revelation. Featuring a talented ensemble including Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj, the film explores themes of closure and moving on, set against the picturesque backdrop of Punjab.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, 'Wild Wild Punjab' is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 10, offering audiences a poignant yet vibrant portrayal of modern relationships and the bonds that endure through life's trials.