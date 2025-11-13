Veteran Actress Guddi Maruti Recalls Her Popular Kiss Scene with Akshay Kumar from ‘Khiladi’

Mumbai: Veteran actress Guddi Maruti looked back on her early days in the film industry, recalling the time she shot a kiss scene with Akshay Kumar.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share throwback photos with Akshay Kumar from their film “Khiladi.” In the first nostalgic image, Guddi is seen trying to plant a kiss on Akshay’s cheek, while in the next, she appears standing close to the actor in a scene. The funny scene was shot in a college canteen setting.

For the caption, Guddi simply wrote, “Ek kiss ki keemat tum kya jaano Akshay babu #guddimaruti #viral.”

Guddi Maruti and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films including, “Khiladi,” “Ikke Pe Ikka,” and “Sainik.”

Last year, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Guddi Maruti reflected on Akshay Kumar’s immense popularity among women during their time working together on “Khiladi.”

She recalled that Akshay had quite a few girlfriends back then, mentioning that she personally knew two or three of them. Guddi clarified that while he might not have been dating multiple women at the same time, he was certainly considered a heartbreaker.

The actress stated, “Kaafi girlfriends thi uski (He had many girlfriends). I know of his two or three lovely girlfriends, but I can’t say how many more he dated. On set, he was always very nice to work with. He was a mastikhor.” However, Guddi Maruti clarified that Akshay never dated multiple girls at the same time, though he was widely regarded as a heartbreaker.

Guddi Maruti, who began her acting career at the age of 10, has appeared in several popular films, including, “Shola Aur Shabnam,” “Aashik Aawara,” “Dulhe Raja,” and “Biwi No. 1,” among others.

She also acted in TV shows and is well known for her role as Bua in the TV show “Doli Armano ki.”