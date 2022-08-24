Vikram Vedha Teaser: The Ultimate Face-Off Between The Lead Actors Saif Ali Khan And Hrithik Roshan

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan teamed up for the blockbuster remake of the Kollywood movie Vikram Vedha. The makers maintained the hype on the movie by dropping regular updates and off late, they shared the teaser and showcased a glimpse of the battle between the lead actors. Both are right in their perspective but we need to wait and watch to know who will win the battle…



Hrithik Roshan and the makers shared the teaser of the Vikram Vedha movie on their Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!

एक कहानी सुनाएँ? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW #VikramVedha hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.

In the first poster, Saif Ali Khan looked terrific in the Police officer appeal and he is essaying the role of Vikram in this movie. He is seen in an intense look holding the gun! On the other hand, the second poster showcases Hrithik Roshan aka Vedha as a gangster and he looked awesome in a rugged appeal with an angry face!

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Saif and Hrithik being focused in a room. Hrithik starts narrating a story to Saif and then a few glimpses of their heroic acts are seen. Saif looked classy as a Police officer on the other side Hrithik is totally deadly in the gangster appeal and kills his enemies ruthlessly. So, we need to wait and watch to know who will win among these two and the ultimate battle between good and evil elements!

Vikram Vedha will be the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after 19 long years. They were last seen together on the big screens in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. It had Madhavan and Vijay in the lead roles whereas Madhavan was seen as a cop while Vijay essayed the gangster role. Well, Pushkar and Gayathri who directed the original movie handled the remake too and this movie is being produced by S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra, Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series, Friday Frameworks, YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners. This movie also has Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib in the prominent roles.

The movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022.