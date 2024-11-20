Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report Gets Tax-Free Status in Chhattisgarh

‘The Sabarmati Report,’ a Hindi film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, has been declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh. The announcement was made on November 19, 2024, by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, marking the second BJP-ruled state, after Madhya Pradesh, to exempt the movie from entertainment tax. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey as a journalist, the film delves into the tragic events that claimed the lives of 59 individuals, mostly karsevaks, and triggered widespread riots in Gujarat.

The Chhattisgarh government emphasized the significance of the film in revisiting a pivotal moment in India’s history. In a statement issued by the state’s public relations department, it was noted that The Sabarmati Report seeks to reveal the truth behind the Godhra train incident, shedding light on narratives often obscured by vested interests. Chief Minister Sai highlighted the importance of studying the past to better navigate the present and future.

The film has been praised for its sensitive portrayal of the Godhra tragedy and its aftermath. Sai commended the movie’s effort to expose the systemic failures and false narratives that attempted to suppress the truth. He described the film as a “commendable and effective effort” to confront history with honesty and courage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was Gujarat’s Chief Minister during the 2002 riots, shared his views on the film via X (formerly Twitter). Responding to a user’s praise for the movie, Modi remarked that “a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time,” reinforcing the importance of truth in shaping historical understanding.

Released on November 15, 2024, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has sparked widespread discussions about its depiction of one of India’s darkest moments. By making the film tax-free, the Chhattisgarh government has encouraged more citizens to engage with its message, reflecting the role of cinema in fostering awareness and dialogue.