Virat Kohli Says He And Anushka Were Over The Moon After Knowing About The Pregnancy

We already know that our dear Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. This news is announced by this couple a few days ago through social media. Well, now Virat is in Dubai who is all set to take part in IPL 2020. After being away from the ground for six months, most of the cricketers are all set to hit the ground with a full josh in this IPL season. Speaking to RCB Bold Diaries, Virat shared his feelings and doled out how he and Anushka were over the moon after the pregnancy news got confirmed.

In this video, Virat is seen speaking to the anchor and revealed his feelings… "It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan."

Further he also mentioned that, he and Anushka have got enough time to spend with each other in this Covid-19 lockdown period. "Anushka and myself were home, we never got so much time to be together, to be honest, since the time we started seeing each other. This was the longest we got to spend together. Just being home, just being in your own home with the person you love, you couldn't ask for anything better."

Through this post, both Anushka and Virat confirmed the good news and doled out that, they are going to turn three in 2021.

