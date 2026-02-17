‘ViRosh’ Wedding Card Goes Viral, Sending Fans into Frenzy

A viral wedding reception card featuring Vijay Rashmika Udaipur wedding has taken social media by storm. The card is available on different platforms and has quickly drawn thousands of reactions from fans.

As per the Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna updates on the wedding, the couple is reportedly expected to marry in February 2026. A grand reception is fixed for March. The wedding card is quickly going viral, and fans have begun celebrating the special occasion.

Netizens flood the platform with special emotional responses

As quickly as the alleged card became available online, the fans began showing joy and happiness. One fan added, ‘It is finally happening. Our hearts are so full to see the beautiful wedding card.

One more fan added, ‘I still can’t believe that she is really getting married. Our little ‘Puchkoo’ is ready to become a bride.

The rituals like Haldi and Mehandi are expected to begin on February 24 and final wedding ceremony is finalised for February 26 2026. In Udaipur, the wedding can be only attended by the family members and close friends. No celebrity is invited.

South Indian celebrity wedding 2026- No Phone and No Celebrities

Rashmika and Vijay are spending quality time preparing the wedding programs. According to Tollywood celebrity couple news, the couple is being extra cautious about photography and videos getting leaked. Therefore, no phone policy is being followed at the wedding.