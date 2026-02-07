Vishal Jethwa: Want to come back as a villain in ‘Mardaani 4’

Mumbai: Actor Vishal Jethwa has heaped praise on Bollywood star Rani Mukerji and said that he wants to come back as a “villain” in the fourth installment if it is made.

Vishal, who played a pivotal role in Mardaani 2, has often spoken about the deep respect and admiration he holds for Rani.

Vishal said, “Mardaani will always be very special to me, and so will Rani ma’am. Working with her has been one of the most important learning experiences of my life.”

“She leads by example with honesty, strength, and so much grace. Reuniting with her at the screening brought back so many memories, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have been a part of this journey.”

The actress added: “Mardaani is Rani Mukharjee ma’am and Rani Mukharjee ma’am is Mardaani. No one can perform Shivani Shivaji Roy better then Rani ma’am. Saw Mardaani 3 and she again proved that she is Rani Mukharjee for a reason. I want to come back as a villain in Mardaani 4”.

A special screening was held, and it was a star-studded affair. It saw the presence of several prominent names from the industry, including legendary actor Rakha, Huma Qureshi, Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda, and Keerthy Suresh.

Talking about “Mardaani 3”, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Aayush Gupta has written Mardaani 3 of The Railway Men fame. “Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

The first installment of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. It featured Rani, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. The second installment premiered in 2019. It was directed by Gopi Puthran.