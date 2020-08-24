Vivek Oberoi Visits Hakim Aalim’s Saloon Along With His Family To Chop Off His Tresses

The Covid-19 lockdown has made all of us sit at home… From shopping malls to theatres and saloons to restaurants, all of them were closed making us spend our whole time at home. But post lockdown, all of them are re-opened and are slowly getting back to normalcy following the Coronavirus safety precautions. Well, even ace hairstylist Aalim Hakim's saloon is also opened post lockdown and Bollywood's ace actor Vivek Oberoi visited this saloon and had a haircut along with his family…





Vivek Oberoi visited Hakim's saloon along with his two little munchkins and wife Priyanka… All of them are seen going with their haircut. This is done only after taking the necessary precautions like sanitizing and temperature check. Hakim Aalim is seen styling Vivek's hair holding his scissors and comb… Finally, all four of them owned a complete new look with their new haircuts and appeared modish. All this haircut session is done wearing masks.

Vivek also shared a few words about Aalim Hakim beside this post… He wrote, "Chop - Chop ✂️ with Hakim Aalim

Do you remember the last time you visited a Salon? Well, it feels like ages!

Last week we finally got a chance to get out of the zone , we all took the needed precautions and headed straight to come out of our lazy quarantine look and get a new razzle-dazzle look in order to prepare ourselves for the festival season.

@aalimhakim and all the hairdressers did a great job and also took all the necessary safety measures, thanks brother! ❤️

Everyone please take care and stay safe !

#haircut #newlook #festiveready".









Even Hakim Aalim also took to his Instagram and dropped a small video… Vivek's wife Priyanka is seen in all happy mood witnessing her new modish haircut!!! Sharing this video, Hakim wrote, "So after @vivekoberoi it was Priyanka Alva Oberoi's turn and i really enjoyed giving her a haircut with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts."