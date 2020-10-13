Who's The Highest Paid Contestant In Bigg Boss Hindi Season 14?

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 14: The ongoing season of the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss in Hindi has three star celebrities for the first time in the history of the show.



Three stars who have entered the Bigg Boss house are staying there for about two weeks. They are Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan, and Hina Khan.



All these participants are in the news among the Bigg Boss contestants mainly because of the remuneration they are earning to make an appearance on the show. More people are speculating that Sidharth Shukla is the highest earning contestant.



But these speculations ended after it emerged that Shukla is not the participant earning the highest remuneration. According to B town sources, Hina Khan is believed to be getting paid a whopping Rs 72 lakhs remuneration for a two week play, while Sidharth Shukla will walk away with a cool 32 lakhs for 14 days call sheet.



But other sources say that Sidharth Shukla is charging 12 crores to be a part of the Bigg Boss episode. If this is true, Sidharth Shukla will be the most expensive contestant on this reality show.



On the other hand, it may be recalled that most popular Telugu Bigg Boss contestant Gangavva has opted out of the competition owing to her ill health. The participant who is aged about 59 years had to be moved out as a sort of precautionary measure by the organizers.

