'Women For Women' Campaign: Priyanka Chopra Praises New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern For Her Exemplary Leadership

Our global doll Priyanka Chopra is not only known for her ace acting skills but she also actively raises her voice against social issues. She creates awareness among the people being the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Today, Priyanka came up with an inspiring campaign in support of women. Her '#Women4Women / #W4W' campaign is all about celebrating the empowering change-makers of our society. First, she picked New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who is now in all praises for defeating Coronavirus and ruling it out from her country.

Priyanka dropped the image of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who is all smiles speaking in an event. Priyanka also wrote, "There are so many women who are raising their voice, paving new roads & igniting change. I wanted to celebrate these empowering changemakers, so I'm reintroducing #Women4Women / #W4W as a monthly series, where we can read the stories of women who inspire me.



Starting this with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - elected in 2017, she has shown the world exemplary leadership in the face of adversity, whether it was her response to the Christchurch mosque shooting last year or to the Covid-19 pandemic now. It was her leadership that led New Zealand to be the first COVID-19 free country in the world.

@jacindaardern, you serve as an amazing role model for young women who have aspirations of leadership. Keep doing what you're doing & we'll continue to support you and learn from all that you do."

Priyanka praises all the great work of Jacinda and for her exemplary leadership. Yes, with this post, Priyanka has started off new campaign which paves new roads and ignites changes in all the lives of women. The stories of empowering women will definitely inspire all and sundry…