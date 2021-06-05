World Environment Day: Dia Mirza, Raveena Randon And Few Other Actors Urged Fans To Protect Nature
Today being ‘World Environment Day’, most of the film stars are urging people to protect the mother nature through their social media handles.
Today being 'World Environment Day', most of the film stars are urging people to protect the mother nature through their social media handles. Be it Dia mirza, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty or other actors, they shared beautiful pictures on their Twitter and Instagram pages and created awareness among their fans on this special day.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Along with sharing a beautiful picture of looking at the sky, she also wrote, "All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the 'old normal', we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect."
She added, "Let's collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can't personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration".
Finally, she concluded saying, "...and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle.
They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference. THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE?? #NewNormal #OnePlanetOneGoal #RepairAndHeal".
Dia Mirza
On this special day, Dia gave a special message by jotting down, "Restoring 15% of converted lands in right places could prevent 60% of projected species extinctions. Let's ensure that we are a part of 'generation restoration'! Here's my message for #WorldEnvironmentDay2021 on @weatherindia WorldEnvironmentDay #GenerationRestoratio".
Through this video, she asked her fans to plant more trees to save nature.
She also said to be the part of the Generation Restoration program on this special day. She also urged to take a pledge to REIMAGINE, RECREATE, & RESTORE our beautiful Earth for our health & survival of trees, animals and insects too.
Raashii Khanna
Raashii shared a few beautiful pics and also asked her fans to take care of nature.
Sonali Bendre
She shared a beautiful pic and added a famous quote of Aristotle.
Raveena Tandon
She shared pics from her forest vacay and wrote, "I pray for an India that breathes http://healthy.Free from pollution and pandemics.
Join me in promising to help India breathe healthy again. This World Environment Day brings a new hope for good health and clean air in all our lungs.Let's make #IndiaBreatheHealthy #June5th".
Diana Penty
Sophie Choudry
Sai Dharam Tej
Allu Arjun
He shared a beautiful message with all his fans and asked them to plant saplings by sharing the beautiful pic that showcases stylish star watering the plants. He wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart.".
He asked his fans to join the special initiative by jotting down, "I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share photo of you planting a sapling and I'll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA".
Randeep Hooda
She shared a couple of pictures where a lot of waste materials were seen thrown in the rivers.
Sharad Kelkar
Ajay Devgn
Save nature and do your part for the green environment!!!