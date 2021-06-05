World Environment Day: Dia Mirza, Raveena Randon And Few Other Actors Urged Fans To Protect Nature

Today being 'World Environment Day', most of the film stars are urging people to protect the mother nature through their social media handles. Be it Dia mirza, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty or other actors, they shared beautiful pictures on their Twitter and Instagram pages and created awareness among their fans on this special day.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the 'old normal', we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect.#WorldEnvironmentDay #MotherNature #ecosystem #OldNormal

Along with sharing a beautiful picture of looking at the sky, she also wrote, "All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the 'old normal', we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect."

Let's collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can't personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration,

She added, "Let's collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can't personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration".

...and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle.

They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference ❤️🌍

THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE??#NewNormal #OnePlanetOneGoal #RepairAndHeal — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 5, 2021

Finally, she concluded saying, "...and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle.



They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference. THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE?? #NewNormal #OnePlanetOneGoal #RepairAndHeal".

Dia Mirza





Restoring 15% of converted lands in right places could prevent 60% of projected species extinctions. Let's ensure that we are a part of 'generation restoration'! Here's my message for #WorldEnvironmentDay2021 on @weatherindia 🌏🌳🦋🐯#WorldEnvironmentDay #GenerationRestoration

On this special day, Dia gave a special message by jotting down, "Restoring 15% of converted lands in right places could prevent 60% of projected species extinctions. Let's ensure that we are a part of 'generation restoration'! Here's my message for #WorldEnvironmentDay2021 on @weatherindia WorldEnvironmentDay #GenerationRestoratio".







My action is to green urban spaces! Planting more indigenous plants and trees. Be a part of #GenerationRestoration, this #WorldEnvironmentDay and every day. Identify what action you would like to take, take the action and share it with us 🌏🌳🐯@UNEP #ForNature

Through this video, she asked her fans to plant more trees to save nature.

She also said to be the part of the Generation Restoration program on this special day. She also urged to take a pledge to REIMAGINE, RECREATE, & RESTORE our beautiful Earth for our health & survival of trees, animals and insects too.



Raashii Khanna

In the arms of nature, where happiness and peace reside.. Take care of it. 💚#WorldEnvironmentDay

In the arms of nature, where happiness and peace reside.. Take care of it. 💚#WorldEnvironmentDay

Today and everyday.

Raashii shared a few beautiful pics and also asked her fans to take care of nature.



Sonali Bendre

"In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous."- Aristotle#WorldEnvironmentDay

She shared a beautiful pic and added a famous quote of Aristotle.



Raveena Tandon

I pray for an India that breathes https://t.co/AouDjCM3EG from pollution and pandemics.

I pray for an India that breathes https://t.co/AouDjCM3EG from pollution and pandemics.

Join me in promising to help India breathe healthy again. This World Environment Day brings a new hope for good health and clean air in all our lungs.Let's make #IndiaBreatheHealthy #June5th

She shared pics from her forest vacay and wrote, "I pray for an India that breathes http://healthy.Free from pollution and pandemics.



Join me in promising to help India breathe healthy again. This World Environment Day brings a new hope for good health and clean air in all our lungs.Let's make #IndiaBreatheHealthy #June5th".

Diana Penty

This is what you and I call home! Let's take care of it ♥️ #WorldEnvironmentDay





Sophie Choudry

No filter, just pure magic all around. This #worldenvironmentday may we learn to respect & restore the magic of Mother Nature for the sake of our future generations & ourselves. Plant trees, recycle more, spread awareness. That's a start! 🌎 #EcosystemRestoration





Sai Dharam Tej

Earth is the only home we have - Let us stop destroying it & give it time to heal instead. This #WorldEnvironmentDay,let us become the change we want to see and usher in the dawn of a more holistic tomorrow. let's join hands and protect our #home

Allu Arjun

This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart.

He shared a beautiful message with all his fans and asked them to plant saplings by sharing the beautiful pic that showcases stylish star watering the plants. He wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart.".

I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share photo of you planting a sapling and I'll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA

He asked his fans to join the special initiative by jotting down, "I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share photo of you planting a sapling and I'll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA".



Randeep Hooda

She shared a couple of pictures where a lot of waste materials were seen thrown in the rivers.



Sharad Kelkar

It's high time for us to understand and respect what we have been given as a gift. Plant more and more trees for a better tomorrow, let's pledge to co-exist and save the mother nature.

.#worldenvironmentday #environmentday #nature #saveearth #earthplanet #planttrees #plantation





Ajay Devgn

Save nature and do your part for the green environment!!!

