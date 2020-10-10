World Mental Health Day: Illeana, Hrithik Roshan And Kangana Speak About Mental Health Struggles

When we speak about film industry, many of us only witness one side of their glam life… From luxurious life to night parties, we feel actors have a happy life as they earn in crores… But to the other side of the coin, the tight shooting schedules and pressure-filled life will make many of them struggle with mental issues. Well, today being 'World Mental Health Day', B-Town actors like Illeana, Hrithik and Kangana shared their thoughts about the mental issues and also created awareness among their fans with their social media posts.

IlleanaD'Cruz









Illeana dropped a cool pic and came up with a great suggestion on this 'Mental Health Day'. She said, "It's World Mental Health Day today. But how about we make our mental health a priority every day?" Illeana is seen sporting in a black outfit and posed to cams with a winsome smile and got a perfect sun-kissed picture.

Hrithik Roshan







Rightly said Doctor! The mind & body form a beautiful union, to keep us healthy. Let us not take either for granted. Mental well being is as REAL as the health of our body. https://t.co/f00oDG0x55 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 10, 2020







Hrithik might be successful in the film career, but in real life, he faced many ups and downs. From suffering from health issues to facing problems in his personal life, he went through mental stress. Thus, today he took to his Twitter page and reposted doctor Harish Shetty's 'World Mental Health Day' post. He said, "Rightly said Doctor! The mind & body form a beautiful union, to keep us healthy. Let us not take either for granted. Mental well being is as REAL as the health of our body." The doctor also suggested that 'panchamrut' for good mental health and also suggested yoga, exercise, normal diet, restful sleep & kindness for good mental balance.

KanganaRanaut







The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it's a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020







Kangana who personally face mental issues and battled with depression has retweeted the Karma Media And Entertainment post. They dropped a video from Kangana's 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. This movie showed off a clip from this movie. Kangana also suggested her fans to fans this movie on the 'World Mental Health Day' to break the mental stigma. She wrote, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression kidukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it's a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay".