Yami Gautam Announces Her Next Movie With Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Bollywood's young actress Yami Gautam got recently married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar and is also in the best phase of her career. Well, this glam doll announced her next movie with director Aniruddha Roy and shared the happy news to all her fans through her Twitter page.

Looking forward to this special journey https://t.co/7Vb0FFVmsd — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 13, 2021

The movie is titled as 'Lost' and the poster has a shadow of a bridge. It also has Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpayee and Tushar Pandey in other important roles. Along with sharing the title poster, Yami also wrote, "#Lost, a thrilling investigative drama, directed by @Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starring me, #PankajKapur, @R_Khanna, @neilbhoopalam, @PiaBajpai and @tusharpandeyx will begin filming soon!"



Lost movie will be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and is bankrolled by Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Sam Fernandez and Indrani Mukherjee under the Zee Studios banner.

This tweet reveals more about the movie. Yami also wrote, "Here comes another hard-hitting & thrilling tale that's more relevant than ever in today's time, #Lost."



It has 4 posters that showcase Aniruddha Roy, Shariq Patel and Shareen Mantri's thoughts about the movie.

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, "Designed as an investigative drama, at its core the film explores themes like commitment, responsibility, holding hands and making our world beautiful and compassionate. For me it's important that any film I make should have a social context and that stories are taken from the world around us. 'Lost' is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity".

Well, Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios said, "We are pleased to be working with Namah Pictures for this new venture. It's a tightly-knit script that will keep you hooked till the end. We are confident that Aniruddha will create a masterpiece with his skills and Yami will be a delight to watch in this role. The film will resonate with everyone and highlight important social issues of current times".

Well, through these tweets we came to know that, Lost is a hard-hitting investigative drama that centres around media integrity. This movie is set in the underbelly of Kolkata and Yami Gautam essays the role of a feisty crime reporter. She also looked awesome on the poster sporting in a white outfit.