Yellamma: Yellamma is Coming... Director Balagam Venu’s Second Movie Update

Venu Yeldandi—this name carries a rare earthy essence, which he showcased in his debut film. He proved his talent with the unexpected success of Balagam.

Jabardasth Venu, who turned the entire industry’s attention toward him with Balagam, is now widely known as Balagam Venu. The director is now gearing up for his second film and is fully prepared for the challenge.

Recently, Balagam Venu shared a new photo on his social media. He captioned it with an interesting note: "Getting ready... Will update soon," alongside a picture of himself working out in the gym. In the photo, Venu appears with a muscular physique, hinting that he might play a key role in his own film. The official announcement of his second project is expected soon, with producer Dil Raju backing the film.

Mother: A Story Rooted in Telangana Culture

Venu has chosen a title that resonates deeply with the people of Telangana—Yellamma. Reports suggest that the story inspired the director to finalize this title.

Nithiin is set to play the lead role, while Venu has roped in the talented and natural actress Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Earlier, there was speculation that Nani would be cast as the hero, but due to unavoidable reasons, the project ultimately went to Nithiin.

Dil Raju has reportedly given Venu complete creative freedom, giving the film a significant push. Venu is determined to showcase authentic Telugu nativity in a captivating manner under the title Yellamma.

In Telangana, Yellamma is a common name given to women and is also revered as a village goddess. It is intriguing that Venu has chosen Yellamma as the title for his second film, promising a strong cultural connection.