Yodha: The First Look Posters Of Sidharth Malhotra From This Action Film Are Out

Just a couple of days back we witnessed Bollywood's young actor Sidharth Malhotra in the biopic of Kargil war hero Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. He essayed the titular role and best fit the bill with his amazing screen presence. He is in the best phase of his career as he is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. Off late, he announced his movie 'Yodha' and also shared the first look poster of it on his social media page…

In this first look poster, Sidharth looked awesome holding the rifle. His face is bruised and he sported in an intense avatar with a lightening background. Coming to the second poster, he looked awesome in another intense avatar. Even the flight in the background also made the poster worth watching!

Along with sharing the posters, he also wrote, "Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November, 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon!".

Well, even Karan and Sidharth dropped the motion poster of the 'Yodha' movie and surprised all their fans… Take a look!

The motion poster showcases the plane going with a crash landing and then zooms up the Sidharth Malhotra's face. He is seen holding the rifle in the plane amid the passengers. Sharing the motion video, he also wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Releasing in cinemas 11th November, 2022."

Through this post, they also revealed the release date of this movie…

Even Karan Johar also shared the first look posters and motion video on his Instagram page and treated all his fans…

He wrote, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022."

Well, this action movie will be directed by the talented young filmmakers Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 11th November 2022! Along with this movie, Sidharth is also busy with Thank God and Mission Majnu movies. Well, Tollywood's ace actress Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani are said to be the lead actresses of this movie.