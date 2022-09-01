Young Actress Shweta Basu Prasad Turns Into A Director With 'Retake' And Anupam Kher Wraps Up The Digital Show

Tollywood's young actress Shweta Basu Prasad who made her debut with a Telugu movie now is busy with a couple of Hindi projects. After taking a break and facing some issues in her personal life, she is back with a bang with The Tashkent Files and Disney Plus Hotstar's series Criminal Justice Season 2. Now, she donned the hat of a filmmaker for a shirt film 'Retake'. It also has an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, Divyenndu Sharma, and Danish Husain. Off late, Anupam shared a few pics from the sets and announced the wrap up news of his part from the film.

Anupam Kher shared a few pics on his Instagram page and showcases his bond with director Shweta and the other cast of the movie. The whole team happily celebrated the moment. Anupam also wrote, "My 530th project is a short film titled #Retake. Written and directed by the extremely talented @shwetabasuprasad11 and produced by @applausesocial ! It is a joy to work with #ZarinaWahab #DivyennduSharma #Danishhusain and the enthusiastic young team. Loved working with them! Thank you friends for your love and warmth. Jai Ho! #Retake #530th #ShortFilm".

Shweta also replied to Anupam Kher through comments session by jotting down, "thank you sir! You're such a delight to work with. Such an honour".

Shweta Basu Prasad also shared the pic and wrote, "#Retake

Produced by @applausesocial @sameern starring @anupampkher #ZarinaWahab @dan.husain #shortfilm".

Retake is a short film and is directed by Shweta Basu Prasad and is bankrolled by the Applause Entertainment banner. She was last seen in The Tashkent Files, a suspense drama thriller and essayed the role of a rookie journalist and central protagonist. The digital show showcased an interesting plot of the death of India's Second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. She was also part of Disney Plus Hotstar's series Criminal Justice Season 2.