Bollywood's Singer Cum Actor Himesh Reshammiya Announces His New Movie 'Badass Ravi Kumar'…

Himesh Reshammiya… Being a multi-talented actor in Bollywood, he holds a special place in the hearts of his audience as he always treats them with melodious and soulful love songs. He was last seen on the big screens in 2020 with 'Happy Hardy And Heer'. Now, he announced his new movie 'Badass Ravi Kumar' and also shared the announcement teaser on his social media page…



Along with sharing the announcement teaser, Himesh also dropped a long note and revealed a few points about his character from the movie. "The love from all my fans always has been overwhelming and Fans have always wanted a spin off from Ravi Kumar's character from my hit film 'The Xpose' which did great business with very good reviews when it was released . The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this huge action entertainer titled Badass Ravi Kumar." , you will love this title announcement teaser which is a character intro of Ravi Kumar and his sheer madness and what you can expect in this musical action entertainer when Ravi kumar is pitted against 10 sensational villains ,and a brilliant lead actress to be announced soon , the director of Badass Ravi Kunar will be announced soon Badass Ravi kumar releases in 2023, give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies @soniakapoor06 @thatleosoul".

Going with the teaser, it is all awesome as it showcased Himesh in a complete cool avatar and he is seen thrashing all the goons with his machine gun. As the movie is the spin-off to 'The Xpose', the character of Himesh will be opposite to Ravi Kumar role in this movie. He is all cool and stylish holding fire in the action sequences. He introduced himself as 'Badass Ravi Kumar' and showed off his mark in the teaser. The director and the lead actress will be announced soon.

The movie will be out in 2023 and the other details of it will be announced soon!