Bookings Open for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Nizam Region — But Something's Different
Full-time advance bookings for Harihara Veera Mallu Part 1: Spirit vs. Spirit are open today in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and in other parts of India.
Fans of Pawan Kalyan's Power Star throughout all of the Telugu state are currently on watch as the countdown to Hari Hara Velera Mallu commences. If you've been waiting for a long time to purchase tickets for the Nizam region, we've finally got an update. And it's got a surprise twist.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu bookings have officially started within the Nizam region. However, at present, they're only available through the District app. This is two days prior to the launch. BookMyShow access will be available later. Hari Hara Veera Mallu release pattern seems to be an intentional action by the distributor team in order to increase momentum and generate buzz for HHVM.
Showcasing the hype of the release, the ticketing is picking up in Telangana’s Nizam region bookings, courtesy of the film’s fans. With the booking process now live they are anticipated to pour into the theater and it's thrilling to see what records are smashed during this pre-release flurry.
The film's biggest pre-release party was held last night with the style of. It was the first time in the past year, Pawan Kalyan new movie is stepping into the spotlight to actively promote the film via interviews and media interaction and will give fans something to be excited about.
In the cast, Nidhhi Agerwal, the female lead role, has been awe-inspiring in her efforts to promote the film, more than anyone else with the film. The film also features an impressive cast that includes Bobby Deol, Nasser, Sunil Anasuya Bharadwaj, Pujita Ponnada, Sathyaraj and many others.
Produced by Mega Surya Production, the film is directed by Jyothi Krisna. It also features a captivating Hari Hara Veera Mallu twist created by MM Keeravani. The focus is now at the box office as this Pawan Kalyan storm gears up to play in theatres.