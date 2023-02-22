Here are the latest global collections of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, a film starring promising actor Kiran Abbavaram and actress Kashmira Paradesi, was released last Saturday and is doing well at the box office. The movie marks the directorial debut of Murali Kishore Abburu.

As of now, the movie has grossed over Rs. 7.57 crores in just four days, and with no major releases this week, it has a good chance of earning even more.

In addition to Abbavaram and Pardeshi, VBVK features Murali Sharma, Devi Prasad, Amani, Praveen, LB Sriram, and others in significant roles. Produced by Bunny Vas under GA2 Pictures, the movie has Chaitan Bharadwaj's music. Stay tuned for more updates on this film.