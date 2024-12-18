Raj Kundra Addresses Pornography Allegations, Defends Family's Reputation 

Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty and a businessman, has spoken out about the ongoing legal issues that have surrounded him since 2019. The businessman has been in the spotlight for allegations of producing and distributing pornographic content, which has led to multiple legal battles, including charges of money laundering.

In a recent interview with ANI, Kundra expressed his frustration over the media's tendency to involve his family in the controversy. "I don’t understand why my family is dragged into this situation," he said, addressing the media's focus on his wife, Shilpa Shetty. "People should realize the truth. My wife has worked hard to build her career, and it is unfair that her name is dragged into this just because I am her husband."

Raj further explained that while he preferred silence in the past, the involvement of his family prompted him to speak up. He highlighted that he has always stayed quiet because “silence is bliss,” but when it comes to family, he felt it was necessary to address the accusations. "When I stay quiet, people think I’m hiding something," he said.

Kundra also clarified his stance on the allegations. "You can say anything about me, but don’t involve my family unnecessarily," he stated. "My wife has been supportive throughout this ordeal. She knows what I am capable of and what I am not."

He reiterated his innocence regarding the allegations of producing pornographic content, calling them hurtful. Kundra also made it clear that he has complete faith in the Indian judiciary and is confident that the truth will prevail. He categorically denied any involvement in the production or distribution of explicit material.

Raj Kundra's legal troubles began in 2019 when he was arrested on charges of creating and distributing pornography through mobile applications, notably Hotshots. In 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against him, which further complicated his legal situation.

Kundra has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that he is innocent. In addition to the pornography-related charges, he is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in a separate money laundering case tied to a Bitcoin fraud.