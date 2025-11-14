Brahmana Aikya Vedika Felicitates Actor P. Sai Kumar for 50 Years in Telugu Cinema

Brahmana Aikya Vedika celebrated its grand ‘Brahmana Karthika Samaaradhana Mahotsavam’ in Hyderabad, honouring veteran actor P Sai Kumar for completing 50 illustrious years in Telugu cinema.

Sai Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans and the community for their enduring support. The event, led by Dr A V R Murthy, featured cultural performances, including a Kuchipudi recital and a preview of the upcoming film ‘Shambala.’

Poet Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao lauded the organisation’s social work. Distinguished guests, including actor Aadi Sai Kumar and actress Archana, joined the celebrations promoting unity, cultural pride, and community service.