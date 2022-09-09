Brahmastra Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji – in his debut production – under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first instalment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of an extended cinematic universe titled Astraverse.

However, the news is that the Bramhastra movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers, tamilmv, and Filmyzilla On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.



