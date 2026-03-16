Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd Shine in Swadesh Jewellery at Oscars

Fine jewellery by Swadesh brought a touch of Indian craftsmanship to the Oscars red carpet as singer Brandi Carlile and actress Catherine Shepherd appeared wearing distinctive pieces from the brand.

Carlile wore the Petal Prism Brooch, a design inspired by the organic geometry of a sunflower. Handcrafted in gold, the brooch is centred on a luminous oval-cut emerald and framed by pavé-set diamonds arranged using an open-setting technique that allows light to pass freely through the stones. Each petal and the diamond-studded stem was shaped with exceptional precision, requiring more than 100 hours of work by master artisans in Telangana, where goldsmithing traditions have been handed down through generations.

Shepherd chose a diamond necklace notable for its remarkable flexibility, designed to drape softly along the neckline with the fluidity of fabric. Its articulated construction echoes the delicate barb of a feather, enabling each segment to move in harmony and create a graceful, weightless silhouette. A continuous ribbon of hand-set diamonds runs through the piece, arranged in a refined chevron-inspired pattern and accented with subtle detailing reminiscent of the Victorian era.

Together, the creations reflect Swadesh’s commitment to celebrating India’s rich artisanal heritage, highlighting the generational mastery of craftspeople who transform precious materials into enduring works of art.