Breach Candy Hospital Employee Held Over Alleged Filming of Dharmendra and Deol Family

First were the fake death reports which went viral online. It was only after official word from Dharmendra wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol on November 11 that there was a collective sigh of relief that “Dharam paaji” was alive and being looked after by the doctors at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he was finally discharged on November 12.

The second worry for the family is the private video that has gone viral video on social media platforms, which was recorded inside the hospital. The video shows the actor inside the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital, lying on a hospital bed, apparently unconscious. Dharmendra Sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, and other family members can be seen around him, looking clearly distraught. Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer and his first woman, Prakash Kaur, are also seated beside the actor. That private moment for the family, captured surreptitiously, is now out for the world to see.

Dharmendra finally went home yesterday after a long day of worry and in hospital. He was discharged at 7.30 am, and an official statement issued on his behalf said: “We kindly request the media and public to refrain from any further speculation. We request you all to show some respect for him and his family’s privacy at this time. Thank you all for all your love, prayers and good wishes for him and his continued recovery… Please respect him because he loves you.” The actor, after being discharged from the hospital late yesterday morning, is recuperating at home. In a statement, his family said: “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home.”