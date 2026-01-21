BTS album Arirang cover sparks ARMY theories about tribute to seven Korean students

Seoul: BTS’s upcoming album Arirang has fuelled an intriguing wave of interpretation among fans, with many ARMYs suggesting that the album’s cover art and concept may be a subtle tribute to seven Korean students from the late 19th century who helped preserve the folk song Arirang abroad.

The global K-pop sensation recently unveiled the first visuals and details for Arirang, their much-anticipated comeback album scheduled for release on March 20, 2026. Fans immediately noticed symbolic elements in the artwork, particularly the presence of seven silhouettes — matching the group’s seven members — and began drawing parallels to an early historical moment in the folk song’s recorded history.

Arirang itself is a deeply significant Korean folk song, long regarded as an unofficial national anthem that expresses themes of longing, separation, resilience and reunion. It has been recognised as part of Korea’s cultural heritage and has been passed down through countless versions across centuries.

According to historical records, the first known recording of Arirang was made in 1896 by American ethnologist Alice C. Fletcher, who captured Korean students singing the melody — a moment now preserved in the U.S. Library of Congress. Some accounts note that seven Korean students studying in the United States at the time were associated with early performances and recordings of the song, an element that fans say may have inspired the creative choices behind BTS’s album art.

ARMYs have shared the theory across social media, noting that the number seven, the historical recording connection and the group’s own seven-member identity create a meaningful symmetry. Many view the album title and its visual themes as BTS honouring the enduring legacy of Arirang and its role in Korean cultural history, tying that legacy to their own journey as artists rooted in their homeland.

While BTS and their label have not officially confirmed the tribute theory, Arirang continues to generate excitement and discussion among fans worldwide as anticipation builds for what promises to be a culturally rich and emotionally resonant comeback project.