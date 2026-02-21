'Bulleya' singer Amit Mishra's new song ‘Uth Ke Jaandi’ is about pain of letting go

Mumbai: Playback singer Amit Mishra, who is known for songs like ‘Bulleya’, ‘Manma Emotion Jaage’, ‘Galti Se Mistake’ and others, has released his new song ‘Uth Ke Jaandi’. The singer has said that the song speaks of the quiet pain of letting go.

The music video of the song features Aayush Anand and Sana Khan. The soul-stirring romantic ballad is a bilingual Hindi–Punjabi love song that captures the quiet pain of separation. Adding depth and emotional intensity to ‘Uth Ke Jaandi’, Amit Mishra’s dynamic rendition makes the song deeply relatable, especially for those navigating the pangs of heartbreak.

Talking about the song, Amit Mishra told IANS, “There’s a lovely old-school romance in ‘Uth Ke Jaandi’ that instantly connected with me. The song speaks about a very real moment in love, the quiet pain of seeing someone you love walk away. What I liked most was how simple and honest the song is. I also really enjoyed singing both the Hindi and Punjabi parts, which I don’t often get to do in the same song. I feel many listeners will relate to it and see their own stories in it”.

With ‘Uth Ke Jaandi’, Amit Mishra revisits the space of timeless romance, offering listeners a song that stays with them long after it ends, a gentle reminder that quiet emotions can often leave the strongest impression.

The music video of the song has been shot across picturesque locations in France, with the visuals beautifully enhancing the song’s romantic mood, giving it a soft, dreamy, cinematic feel. The song has been composed by Neeru Mehta, who doubles up as the lyricist.

The song has been released under the label of NeeMelo Music.



