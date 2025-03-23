Cameras rolling, surprises unfolding: Red Lorry Film Festival Day 2 delivers the drama

Hyderabad : The second day of the Red Lorry Film Festival – Parallel Verse, organised by BookMyShow and presented by BookAChange, featured a mix of screenings, discussions, and music launches. The event brought together filmmakers, actors, and audiences to explore various aspects of cinema.

The day began with a masterclass by cinematographer Venkat C. Dilip, who discussed the shift from celluloid to digital filmmaking and the increasing role of VFX, CGI, and AI in modern cinema. Filmmaker V.N. Aditya later conducted a session on The Visual Language of Cinema, focusing on how lighting, framing, sound, and pacing influence storytelling.

Director Sekhar Kammula attended the festival for a screening of his 2007 film Happy Days, sharing details about its making and the challenges of directing a college drama. He also spoke on the changing landscape of filmmaking and the need for adaptation while maintaining an artistic vision.

Actor Shiva Balaji launched his music album, Godavarikae Soggani, at the event, marking a musical addition to the festival.

The festival featured screenings of several Telugu films, including Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Pushpak Vimanam, Maya Bazaar, Magadheera, and Aditya 369. Bollywood films Yaadon Ki Baarat and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, along with international titles such as Highway 65, Heat, The Story of Soulemean, Cold Wallet, and Night Silence, were also part of the lineup.

With packed screenings and discussions, the Red Lorry Film Festival continued to draw attention from cinema enthusiasts. The festival is set to continue with more events in the coming days.