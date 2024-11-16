Candlelight Concerts Makes a Dazzling Debut in Hyderabad with Sold-Out 'Tribute to Coldplay' Show

Hyderabad: Tribute to Coldplay, a sold-out concert at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Hyderabad Banjara Hills, marked the start of Live Your City's highly anticipated Candlelight Concerts series in the City of Pearls.

Because of the venue's ethereal atmosphere and gentle lighting, the evening went beyond the typical concert experience. It was in this little space that Coldplay's classic songs were given a new lease of life.

Candlelight Concerts is a special series that features live music performances by local performers in a variety of genres as hundreds of candles illuminate the stage. The goal of these performers is to provide a captivating experience for all guests while accommodating a wide range of musical preferences.

According to Deepa Bajaj, Live Your City India's country manager, "We are dedicated to creating meaningful partnerships that honor the region's cultural legacy while providing top-notch performances as we grow throughout Telangana."

In the future, the show will keep fans enthralled with activities like a musical tour of the "Best Movie Soundtracks" in December and an amazing "Queen vs. ABBA" homage at the Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli.

With this first performance in Hyderabad, Candlelight Concerts' expanding footprint in India continues, joining well-established venues in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai.