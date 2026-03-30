‘Carmeni Selvam’ is a heart-touching film: Music director Ramanujan

‘Carmeni Selvam’ is a heart-touching bilingual film made in Telugu and Tamil under the Pathway Productions banner. It is produced by Arun Rangarajulu and directed by Ram Chakri. The film features versatile actor Samuthirakani in the lead role, with Gautham Vasudev Menon playing a key role. Other important cast members include Lakshmi Priya, Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi, Kothandam, Karan Chakravarthy, Shankara Narayanan V, and Haritha Parakod.

The film’s music has been composed by Ramanujan MK through his company, Musicloud Studio & Technology, under the concept of “Music as a Service.” The already released song ‘Arere’ has emotionally connected with audiences. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 3 in both Telugu and Tamil, and will be distributed by PVR INOX Pictures.

Speaking on this occasion, music director Ramanujan MK shared insights about the film:

“We wanted the credit for composing music for a film to go not just to an individual, but to an organisation. That’s why I started Musicloud Studio & Technology in Bengaluru in 2017. Initially, we took up corporate projects and gradually improved our capabilities. Later, we began collaborating with media companies, offering services like sound design, voice-overs, and dubbing.

Now, we are ready to release ‘Carmeni Selvam.’ For this film, instead of an individual music director’s name, we have credited Musicloud Studio & Technology under the ‘Music as a Service’ model. Film production costs are increasing day by day, and to support good content, it is essential to reduce expenses. One way to do that is by cutting down music production costs, which is what we planned for this project.

Through this service, a revenue model has been created between producers and Musicloud Studio. Under this model, everyone involved in the process—sound engineers, instrumentalists, and programmers—receives a share of the royalties. We are introducing a corporate structure into music production, which can be seen as a new wave in the film music industry.

Earlier, I worked with director Ram on the film ‘Kurai Ondrum Illai,’ starring Amrutha Srinivasan. Now, I have got the opportunity to compose music for an emotional family film like ‘Carmeni Selvam.’ Meeting director Ram Chakri was a turning point in my life.

For this film, I composed four songs, the background score, and OST tracks. It was a team effort, with 4–5 members from our Musicloud team working together. Music is never an individual effort; it is always teamwork.

The song ‘Arere Arere’ is receiving a great response in Telugu. It appears in a father-son emotional sequence. Instead of using the violin or flute, we chose to use the sarangi, which enhanced the emotional depth.

Actors Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon gave me complete creative freedom. Composing for emotional family films is very challenging. Producer Arun Rangarajulu is very supportive and simple; he observes everyone’s work and encourages them.

My goal is to compose music for at least 10 meaningful films. I do not compare myself with anyone. My aim is to be part of good stories and good cinema. In Telugu, I would love to compose music for feel-good films like ‘Happy Days,’ ‘Anand,’ and ‘Godavari.’

Finally, ‘Carmeni Selvam’ is a heart-touching film that reflects the emotions we experience in life. I want my music to stay in the hearts of the audience more than my name.”